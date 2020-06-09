AI Face Changing, Virtual Anchor, Remote Technology, WIMI AI Face Changing System to Help the Entertainment Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Some time ago, a short video went viral. Netizens used ARTIFICIAL intelligence to replace the face of actress Zhu Yin in the TV series Legend of the Conjuring Hero with Yang Mi. This Yang Mi version of "Huang Rong" is not against the rules. It is so quaint and charming that you can't even see the video has been processed.

As soon as the video was released, it became a hot search on Weibo, where the phrase "change Zhu Yin's Huang Rong to Yang Mi's face" was read 130 million times and discussed 30,000 times. "TheFakening" also replaced the character's face with that of Keanu Reeves.

In fact, AI face changing has long been associated with film and television. Fast & Furious 7 is the closest thing to an AI face swap on the big screen, reports Thepaper.cn. Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013 before his film fast & Furious 7 was finished. Later cast and found the two brother Paul walker, Loeb walker and Cody walker, and Paul walker, a shape similar to the actor, ask them to fill some of the pictures together, at the same time using the CG technology and motion capture system, according to Paul walker in the previous image data, finally through combination of live-action + CG technology was finished the movie.

Combined with such cases, AI video face changing technology is expected to bring new good news to the film and TV drama industry in the future. In some special needs of the scene, the replacement of actors to minimize the loss of the effect, you can fill the missing lens is more convenient, and even classic scenes through the perfect restoration of technology.

As a great invention, AI has attracted many high-tech companies to gather here. WIMI was listed on nasdaq Global Market on April 1, 2020 eastern Time under the symbol WIMI. The core of Weimei holographic business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, cloud and big data, providing AR based holographic services and products for customers.

WIMI was founded in 2015, after 4 years has grown into one of China's leading holographic cloud integrated technology solutions provider, the company offers from holographic visual AI synthesis and showing holographic AR, holographic interactive software development, advertising, holographic AR SDK pay, 5 g holographic communication software development to the holographic AR technology such as holographic face recognition of one-stop service, business application scenario mainly gathered in home entertainment, light field cinema, performing system, business distribution system and the advertising display system and so on five major areas.

With the mission of "Vision is vision", WIMI has established the world's top, self-developed deep learning platform and supercomputing center, and developed a series of AI technologies, including face recognition, image recognition, text recognition, medical image recognition, video analysis, unmanned driving and remote sensing. The development of holographic 3D face recognition software is based on WIMI holographic imaging feature imaging detection and recognition technology, template matching holographic imaging detection technology, and video processing and recognition technology based on deep learning and training. Traditional 2D facial recognition is a recognition technology based on facial features. It captures information from facial images or facial video streams and automatically detects and tracks the target face. WIMI's holographic 3D face recognition technology is a combination of holographic image capture and 3D image recognition technology.

With the development of technology and the vigorous deployment of 5G, the holographic communication industry is about to explode, and "AR+AI" holographic technology has become the breakthrough point of holographic technology. Holographic video calls, which have appeared in science fiction movies in the past, may be fully implemented in the 5G era.

In 5G holographic video call, human communication is no longer limited to the two ends of the screen, but can truly realize three-dimensional real-time interaction. Using THE AR holographic device, the two sides of the phone are immediately placed in the same room, and can change the distance and Angle of view at will, see the gestures and body language of the other side, and even see the precision details of the other side's skin.

WIMI, which focuses on light field acquisition, reconstruction, rendering and intelligent computing vision, has successfully implemented this underlying technology solution. According to data statistics, domestic holographic projection companies have reached more than a thousand, the market capacity has risen to ten billion level. It is understood that on May 6, 2020, Heilongjiang Mobile cooperated with WIMI subsidiary to help local media carry out cooperation with holographic virtual telecommunication service of media cloud platform, and 5G+ holographic interview project was launched.

With the change of 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, 5G holographic application market will usher in the explosion, holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference, holographic conference and other high-end applications are gradually popularized to holographic social networking, holographic communication, holographic navigation, holographic family applications and other directions. WIMI plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face changing technology as the core technologies to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple innovative systems.

WIMI AI face changing system development, based on WIMI current software development and image processing and image recognition technology. Video face replacement, artificial intelligence-based machine learning, replaces any face you see in a video with any face. The technology is based on the python implementation, by Scr (substitutes) video to extract B face, by DST (substituted) video extract A face, with GAN training, establish B face transform model, converting each frame DST video, will face all to replace each frame, new synthetic video and add the original audio output video.

WIMI builds a cloud platform to provide video holographic face changing service tools: that is, users only need to upload videos or pictures requiring holographic face changing on WIMI platform, WIMI USES cloud server to convert them, and then users can pay corresponding fees according to the model price.

Establish technical service cooperation, cooperate with hardware manufacturers and APP technical service: for b-end market, provide technical services for more short video apps and social apps to change faces through video holography, so as to make the APP more interesting and improve its activity and stickiness.

WiMi has been in talks with mobile terminal departments of some brands to build WiMi technology into the latest 5G phones, which have the bandwidth to allow real-time video holographic face-swapping, and some of the latest phones have artificial intelligence chips that can use all the computing power. WiMi USES video holographic face changing technology to develop itself and establish technical service relationship with other apps. When their users upload videos, they can choose to use WiMi technology to process videos, replace any face in videos, and increase the user activity of their APP.

WiMi found two user groups, content contributors and content consumers, through the interview to seed users, WiMi identified the first user is divided into four categories: fans users: the purpose of this class of users is only based on interest, want to see you love or hate is holographic in face, or personally involved in his face to the general population of the all stars web celebrity, including primary and middle school students, college students, their time on their hands, a greater demand for entertainment. Most of the females are for the entertainment purpose of chasing stars, while a small group of males are for satisfying their fantasy of goddesses. They include both content contributors and content consumers. Multimedia web celebrity: not satisfied with their appearance, but also eager to try to push themselves into web celebrity multimedia personnel, video holographic face change is extremely interested. Although this group is small, they can try to create their own "virtual stars" through this small group. Industry practitioners: film and television practitioners, film and television production companies. Their demand for holographic face-changing technology avoids the time and labor costs of a budget of video holographic face-changing. Some producers revealed that they were willing to find small actors for an audition at a low cost before putting big IP into production, and then change the faces of big actors to form a demo, which will greatly improve the professionalism of casting. Small and medium enterprises: They are eager to promote their products at a small cost or add fun to the annual meeting, often have a great demand for video holographic face changes. In the process of advertising, consumers should be favored, and different "spokesmen" should be used for different groups, so as to reduce costs and accurately target target groups.

The holographic AR industry is technology-intensive. Holographic AR experiences can only be achieved through a combination of hardware and software technologies, and technological advances related to holographic AR will bring holographic AR experiences to the next level. For example, breakthroughs in deep learning AI will enable holographic AR devices to integrate content captured by cameras and simulated by computers in a more seamless way, providing users with a more immersive experience. In addition, the development of integrated chips will enable image processors to be produced at lower cost, thus reducing the sales price of holographic AR devices. Widespread adoption of 5G networks will enable real-time data transmission between local devices and the Internet, greatly increasing the diversity of content.

5G is the key network infrastructure of the future and an important support for the new generation of digital economy. 5G construction opens up a new space for the development of digital economy. The current popularity of 5G has far exceeded the scope of information and communication field. The 5G era, which has already arrived, will meet people's demands for ultra-large network connections, ultra-large device connections and ultra-high mobility, which will greatly change people's production and life style and push people's mobile broadband experience to a new height.

