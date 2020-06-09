Data Center Construction Market Size Worth $121.56 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center construction market size is anticipated to reach USD 121.56 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing internet usage, high penetration of smartphones, and cloud computing have been at the forefront of generating a large volume of data, which has been a key factor driving the market. Meanwhile, the service providers are focused on enhancing the operational efficiencies to reduce power consumption and carbon footprint of the data centers. This has resulted in the rise in construction of edge and colocation data centers, which are compact and energy efficient, thereby driving the overall data market.

Data centers comprise of mechanical systems built on a raised floor, which form a big part of the spending and are responsible for harmful emissions to the environment. As such, the service providers have introduced direct evaporative cooling techniques separating hot and cold air streams in the market, which also eliminates the need for raised floors. Furthermore, growing trend of modular data center infrastructure promises the effective deployment of capital based on its portable design to be placed anywhere data capacity is needed. Such efficient ways of building infrastructure are expected to bolster the growth of this market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By tier standard, the tier 4 data centers are expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period on account of the high cost of construction and increasing number of upcoming hyperscale facilities

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising number of data centers. North America led the market with a revenue share of 38.0% in 2019

The market is characterized by intense competition. Key market players are focused on forming mergers. For instance, in June 2019 , Swedish data center developer, EcoDataCenter merged with Fortlax AB, a data center company. This will help EcoDataCenter strengthen its presence in the Nordic region.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Data Center Construction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Infrastructure Type (Electrical, General, Mechanical), By Tier Standard, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/data-center-construction-market

Data centers consume a large amount of electrical energy so the data center service providers and developers are focused on investing significantly in renewable energy sources, like wind and solar farms, to combat the energy usage. Therefore, building data centers near clean and cheap energy sources are of paramount importance to make them affordable to run. For example, Facebook has built its mega data center next to a hydroelectric plant in Lulea, Sweden. Furthermore, the focus on edge computing may result in an effective usage of electrical energy given their small size and efficient designs. Continuous innovation in designs to effectively harness the electrical power from renewable resources is expected to drive the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center construction market based on infrastructure type, tier standard, end use, and region:

Data Center Construction Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Electrical



General



Mechanical

Data Center Construction Tier Standard Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Tier 1



Tier 2



Tier 3



Tier 4

Data Center Construction End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

IT & Telecom



BFSI



Government & Defense



Healthcare



Energy



Others

Data Center Construction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Data Center Construction Market:

AECOM



DPR Construction



Equinix, Inc.



Fluor Corporation



Gensler



Holder Construction Group LLC

Find more research reports on Communications Infrastructure Industry, by Grand View Research:

Telepresence Equipment Market - Increasing usage of telepresence equipment in various applications such as healthcare, education and government are the primary factors driving the market growth.

Hybrid Fiber Optic Connectors Market - The market is anticipated to witness significant growth prospects, attributable to growing demand for spark-free, safer media for use in precarious surroundings, such as aircraft fuel cells or other applications where volatile gasses might be present provides avenues for industry growth.

Wireless Infrastructure Market- The term "wireless network infrastructure" has usually been used with regard to mobile core and macrocell RAN network infrastructure. However, the scope of the term has been expanding of late. Wireless carriers are increasing investments in HetNet infrastructure and heterogeneous networks, such as Distributed Antenna System (DAS), carrier Wi-Fi, and small cells nodes, to cope with coverage requirements and demand for increased capacity.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg