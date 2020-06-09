

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat releases euro area revised quarterly national accounts for the first quarter. The economy is expected to shrink 3.8 percent sequentially, as initially estimated.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound, it declined against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1265 against the greenback, 121.62 against the yen, 1.0760 against the franc and 0.8902 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



