The share capital of SP Group A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 10 June 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061027356 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: SP Group --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 11,390,000 shares (DKK 22,780,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,100,000 shares (DKK 4,400,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 12,490,000 shares (DKK 24,980,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 200 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPG --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3358 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779860