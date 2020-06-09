Spirulina Beverages Market Size Worth $40.11 Million by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spirulina beverages market size is expected to reach USD 40.11 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027. Shifting consumer preference towards more healthy, nutritious, and vegan food and beverages is expected to be a key factor for the market growth. Moreover, shifting consumers' food preferences towards vegan food products for a healthy lifestyle at the global level are expected to offer new avenues for the market over the forecast period.

Over the past few years, consumption of spirulina has increased significantly, which has opened a new opportunity for its derived beverage too. Consumers are adopting healthy beverages rather than carbonated drinks available in the market. It is one of the excellent sources of protein, and hence it is largely accepted by the people who are health conscious. In addition, these drinks hold excellent hypolipidemic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing popularity of vegan trend across the globe owing to rising carbon footprint with the consumption of food products obtained from animals, such as egg, meat, pork, and seafood. Consumers are increasingly adopting more eco-friendly food products, which can easily fulfill the daily requirement of protein and other essential nutrients

Hypermarket and supermarket was the largest segment with a share of more than 55.0% in 2019 on account of high buyer visibility of such channels among consumers. Moreover, they provide a choice of physical verification of the products before any purchase

The online retail channel is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. Rising adoption of internet and smartphones across the globe opened new avenues for the e-commerce channel at the global level

North America was the largest regional market for spirulina beverages with a share of more than 30.0% in 2019 owning to increasing consumer preference for vegan food for a healthy lifestyle in U.S.

The industry is at a nascent stage and very few companies have introduced products. Moreover, companies which are dealing in the spirulina powder, tablets, and extracts are entering in order to capture the industry share with their existing customer-based products.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Spirulina Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online Retail), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/spirulina-beverages-market

The sudden outbreak of coronavirus across the globe has opened new opportunity for the spirulina drink as it helps to boost the immunity. Till now the novel coronavirus has no proved medicine, and hence the doctors around the globe are promoting the immunity boosting food items, which can at least reduce the chances of coronavirus infection.

North America was the largest regional market for spirulina beverages with a share of more than 30.0% in 2019 owing to high consumption of algae-based protein across major countries, including U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the vegan population in U.S. is growing significantly owing to the fact that consumption of non-vegetarian leads to the global carbon footprints. Consumers are increasingly adopting the plant-based protein source rather than meat protein to keep themselves healthy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global spirulina beverages market on the basis of distribution channel and region:

Spirulina Beverages Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2027)

Hypermarket & Supermarket



Online Retail



Others

Spirulina Beverages Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Spirulina Beverages Market:

Algama Foods



Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.



Lisi ( Xian ) Bio-Tech Inc.

) Bio-Tech Inc.

Walmart



Amazon

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

Caffeinated Beverage Market - Rising awareness about the health benefits of caffeine drinks, such as increased metabolism and strength, will boost the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Powdered Sugar Market - Increasing consumption of confectionery and bakery food products is the key factor propelling the market growth.

Packed Pickles Market - Increasing demand for cross-cultural cuisines on a global level has played a crucial role in expanding the market scope of packed pickles over the years.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg