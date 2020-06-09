City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 08-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 181.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue 183.51p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP11.05m

Net borrowing level: 4%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 08-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 70.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.38p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.33m

Net borrowing level: 24%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528