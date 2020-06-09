AIM and Media Release

9 June 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has today received notification from Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America) that, on 5 June 2020, Bank of America had reduced their voting power in Base Resources by 21,000,000 ordinary shares.

Base Resources understands that, as at 5 June 2020, Bank of America had a relevant interest in 52,909,534 ordinary shares, representing 4.52% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

The decrease in Bank of America's relevant interest was the result of the disposal of 21,000,000 ordinary shares on 5 June 2020 for an average price of A$0.18 per share.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

