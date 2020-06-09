Arix Bioscience plc: Arix to Present at the Proactive One2One Biotech Forum

LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that Jonathan Tobin, PhD, Managing Director, will present at the Proactive One2One Virtual Biotech Forum on Thursday, 11 June 2020. Arix will be one of four companies presenting, each having a presentation slot followed by Q&A. The webinar will take place from 6.00pm and Arix will be the first company to present.

Investors can register to attend here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/192/0vvl4bkl.

A replay of the presentation will be available after the event, on the investor relations section of the Arix website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

www.arixbioscience.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997059/Arix_Logo.jpg

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44-(0)20-7290-1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com