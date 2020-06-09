Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 08-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 280.33p

INCLUDING current year revenue 282.39p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 273.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 275.55p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16