Early Equity Plc - Directorate Change

9 June 2020

EARLY EQUITY PLC

("Early Equity" or the "Company")

Resignation of Director

Early Equity Plc ('The Company') announces that Tee Wong Pheng ('Mandy') has resigned as a director with immediate effect. Mandy has also resigned as a director within our subsidiary business Meihome (M) Sdn Bhd in which the Company has a 60% stake. The board would like to thank her for her contribution to the business over the past few months and wish her well in her future endeavours.

