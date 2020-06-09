Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Die "Bierautoritäten" Oettinger, Weihenstephan und dieser Cannabis-Microcap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.06.2020 | 12:57
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Early Equity Plc - Directorate Change

Early Equity Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, June 9

9 June 2020

EARLY EQUITY PLC
("Early Equity" or the "Company")

Resignation of Director

Early Equity Plc ('The Company') announces that Tee Wong Pheng ('Mandy') has resigned as a director with immediate effect. Mandy has also resigned as a director within our subsidiary business Meihome (M) Sdn Bhd in which the Company has a 60% stake. The board would like to thank her for her contribution to the business over the past few months and wish her well in her future endeavours.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

--ENDS-

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501
Greg Collier

AQSE GROWTH MARKET CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.