Early Equity Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, June 9
9 June 2020
EARLY EQUITY PLC
("Early Equity" or the "Company")
Resignation of Director
Early Equity Plc ('The Company') announces that Tee Wong Pheng ('Mandy') has resigned as a director with immediate effect. Mandy has also resigned as a director within our subsidiary business Meihome (M) Sdn Bhd in which the Company has a 60% stake. The board would like to thank her for her contribution to the business over the past few months and wish her well in her future endeavours.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.
--ENDS-
Enquiries:
Early Equity Plc
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501
Greg Collier
AQSE GROWTH MARKET CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com