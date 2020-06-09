Veeva Link for KAM delivers data and real-time insights on key people and key accounts to plan and engage customers more effectively

Today at Veeva Summit Online, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced Veeva Link for KAM, a new solution that gives commercial and medical teams accurate customer data and real-time insights for key account management. Veeva Link for KAM brings together data and AI-driven insights on key people and key accounts from thousands of scientific and digital sources such as social media, news feeds, video platforms, industry conferences, and clinical trials, as well as Veeva CRM. Commercial and medical teams can now adapt plans with greater agility, respond to customers faster, and develop much deeper relationships.

"It's critical that life sciences companies deeply understand the needs of health systems to support research and patient care," said Enrique Grande, head of oncology at MD Anderson Madrid Cancer Center. "Our best partners can rapidly adapt to new challenges and mobilize their resources to support us and our patients."

Commercial and medical teams typically piece together key account information from a complex mix of stakeholders and data across many different channels. Veeva Link for KAM consolidates relevant insights on customer activities and relationships using AI so teams can quickly engage with the right people and decision-makers.

Customer data is constantly kept up to date through a combination of AI and Veeva data stewards. Advanced AI analyzes millions of activities in real-time, identifies patterns, and proactively delivers smart alerts for key account teams to stay better engaged with customers. With a curated feed of relevant insights on key people and key accounts, commercial organizations can respond fast to changing customer needs and deliver the right information to the right accounts at the right time.

Veeva Link for KAM can be used as a standalone product or with Veeva CRM. Seamless integration with Veeva CRM activity data provides account teams a complete understanding of who within the biopharma company has relationships with key people. This enables commercial and medical teams to drive the right follow-up and a more personalized customer journey.

"Commercial agility is key to delivering greater customer value and, ultimately, improving patient outcomes," said Kilian Weiss, general manager for Veeva Link. "Veeva Link for KAM will give key account teams the data, intelligence, and strategic insights they need to speed decision-making and tailor their customer engagement."

Veeva Link for KAM is part of Veeva Link, a comprehensive set of solutions that brings together customer data, insights, and intelligence. Veeva Link Suite also includes Veeva Link for Oncology, an enterprise data solution to centralize insights and intelligence on scientific leaders in oncology, and Veeva Link for You, an advanced data solution to provide strategic insights into scientific experts in specialty therapeutic areas.

Veeva Link for KAM is planned for availability by the end of 2020. Learn more about how Veeva is accelerating insights to key account teams at Veeva Summit Online, 9-10 June. The event is only open to life sciences industry professionals. Register for the virtual event and on-demand sessions at veeva.com/Summit.

