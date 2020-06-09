Poster presentation to highlight the tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of FT-4202 in Phase I clinical trials of single and multiple ascending dose cohorts of healthy subjects, Phase I clinical trials of single dose of SCD patients

Forma Therapeutics, Inc. ("Forma"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that the company will present Phase 1 results from a study of FT-4202, Forma's lead investigational agent currently in clinical development as a potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease (SCD), at the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress taking place June 11-21, 2020.

The abstract, listed below, is currently available on the EHA website.

Poster Presentation

Title: Phase 1 Single (SAD) and Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Pharmacodynamics (PD) of FT-4202, a PKR Activator, in Healthy and Sickle Cell Disease Subjects

Abstract Number: EP1531

Date and Time: Available on EHA's website beginning June 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Session Topic: Sickle Cell Disease

Presenter: Jeremie H. Estepp, M.D., St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The abstract and poster presentation will be available on Forma's website upon presentation at the meeting. In addition, the e-Poster will be made available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform as of Friday, June 12, at 8:30 CEST and will be accessible until October 15, 2020.

About FT-4202

FT-4202 is a novel, oral, once-daily pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activator designed to be a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Early studies and trials have shown that FT-4202 works upstream by employing a multimodal approach and activating the red blood cells' (RBC) natural PKR activity to decrease 2,3-DPG levels, which we believe leads hemoglobin to hold on to oxygen molecules longer to reduce RBC sickling. FT-4202 has also shown downstream activity by increasing ATP levels, the fuel that provides energy to cells, which we believe may improve RBC health and survival. Together, these effects have the potential to increase hemoglobin levels and decrease painful vaso-occlusive crises. In preclinical safety studies, FT-4202 did not inhibit aromatase activity, important biological processes responsible for sexual development.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Our R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Our work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit. For more information, please visit www.FormaTherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @FORMAInc and LinkedIn.

