Buchardt expands its beautifully designed speaker family with two stunning, powered, WiSA wireless audio solutions

WiSA LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands, and founded by SummitWireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced Buchardt Audio has joined the WiSA Association and WiSA has certified the Buchardt Audio A500 and A700 active loudspeakers.

"We are thrilled to have these absolutely beautiful Buchardt Audio speakers in the WiSA wireless audio family," said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. "Buchardt has done an amazing job of extending their speaker assortment into the wireless arena and offering a perfect combination of simplicity, stunning esthetic and high-end performance."

"We are very happy to be a part of the WiSA Association and the wireless audio movement," said Mads Buchardt, Founder and CEO of Buchardt Audio. "The A500 and A700 are natural progressions from our award winning S300 and S400 passive speakers and taking them into the powered and wireless realm gives us more ability to create complete solutions that deliver incredible performances without complicated installations and additional components."

The Buchardt Audio A500 monitor and A700 tower both include quad core DSP processing, dual DAC chip systems, pure digital signal paths, low level enhancement and are available in walnut, white and black finishes. The drivers in the A500 are powered by three 150 watt amplifiers in a 3-way sealed enclosure. The A700 contains four 150 watt amplifiers and uses a 3.5-way sealed enclosure.

The A500 is priced at €3,500/pr (white and black) and €3,650/pr (walnut) while the A700 is priced at €6,000/pr (white and black) and €6,200/pr (walnut). All models are available for worldwide shipping on the Buchardt website at www.buchardtaudio.com.

Buchardt Audio is currently offering a pre-order promotion on the following systems:

A700 Walnut for €5,700/pr (regularly €6,200/pr)

A700 White or Black for €5,500/pr (regularly €6,000/pr)

A700 Walnut bundle with Transmitter for €5,950/pr (regularly €6,900/pr)

A700 White or Black bundle with Transmitter for €5,750/pr (regularly €6,700/pr)

A500 Walnut bundle with Transmitter for €3,900/pr (regularly €4,350/pr)

A500 White or Black bundle with Transmitter for €3,750/pr (regularly €4,200/pr)

Buchardt Audio is a Danish based high-end loudspeaker manufacturer with a primary goal of providing state-of-the-art sound at an affordable price. Buchardt has succeeded in this task with the help of some of the most talented developers and engineers in the industry. Their speakers are the product of a long and meticulous design process and a strong focus on consistent performance and quality. Buchardt products are manufactured exclusively at WiSA Member Hansong Technology and are sold directly to the consumer.

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are "ready" to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

