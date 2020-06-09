

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade deficit increased in April driven by a sharp reduction in exports, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 492.1 million in April from around EUR 103 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was EUR 390.3 million.



Exports declined 43.0 percent annually in April and imports fell 36.6 percent.



For the January to April period, export and imports fell by 16.0 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively, compared to the same period previous year. The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 776.3 million.



