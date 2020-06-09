

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Tuesday said the first patient dose has been delivered in the phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial for its investigational dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist tirzepatide. Lilly anticipates the trial will take just over four years to complete.



The SURPASS-CVOT trial will assess both non-inferiority and superiority of tirzepatide in a head-to-head trial against Trulicity (dulaglutide) 1.5 mg, which is already proven to significantly reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.



The trial includes 12,500 participants with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease from 30 countries.



Lilly noted that the primary endpoint of the trial measures time to first occurrence of MACE-3, the composite endpoint of CV death, myocardial infarction or stroke. Key secondary endpoints measure time to all-cause mortality and time to occurrence of each component of the primary endpoint.



Jeff Riesmeyer, Distinguished Medical Fellow, Lilly, said, 'We are confident in the potential of tirzepatide to help people with type 2 diabetes achieve additional benefits beyond blood glucose control alone and look forward to results from SURPASS-CVOT.'



