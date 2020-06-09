

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria industrial production fell for the second straight month in April, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production logged a double-digit decrease of 15.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 6.8 percent decline in March.



Manufacturing output fell 18.5 percent annually in April, following a 9.7 percent decrease in the previous month.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production dropped 10.9 percent, while output of mining and quarrying rose 9.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 11.4 percent in April, following a 5.0 percent drop in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales decreased 19.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 14.6 percent fall in March.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 1.4 percent in April, following a 20.1 percent decrease in the prior month.



