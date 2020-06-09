

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit decreased in April as the fall in imports exceeded the decline in exports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 64.7 million in April from EUR 289.9 million in the same month last year. In March, trade deficit totaled EUR 220.2 million.



Exports declined 13.9 percent annually in April and imports plunged 27.4 percent.



In April, the major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Russia, Sweden and Germany and those for import were Lithuania, Germany, Poland and Estonia.



