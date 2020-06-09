Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Business Challenge:

An American medical implants manufacturer and supplier was looking to develop an advanced orthopedic implant for the North American market. In order to ensure the commercial success of the new device, the client wanted the product to meet the needs and expectations of end-users such as physicians and support staffs. In addition, the client wanted to track innovations and trends and identify technology areas that provide the best commercial opportunity.

The company in the medical implants market also wanted to:

Navigate technological disruption with a better understanding of the technology landscape and a strategic roadmap for investment

Identify technologies that are most likely to confer a competitive advantage in the near and long-term in the medical implants market

Understand the technology adoption trends in the medical implants market and identify the changes that need to be made to compete effectively

By following sophisticated research methodologies, we track and analyze market trends and competitive activities to help companies in the medical implants market to combat the business impacts of COVID-19 crisis and maximize growth.

Our Approach

To help the client tackle the medical implants market, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted rigorous desk research of the latest innovations in the North American medical implants market through 750+ sources.

As a part of the market assessment, the experts also conducted:

Company analysis and profiling to identify areas that need improvement

Market potential assessment to identify and evaluate potential investment areas in the medical implants market

Concept testing to check the viability of introducing the new product in the North American medical implants market

Pricing research to draw the relationship between the product's features and pricing to determine the optimal price point

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's market assessment, the company in the medical implants market was able to:

Gain a better understanding of the technology landscape and identify the changes that need to be made in their new medical device to compete effectively

Track the latest innovations and trends and identify technology areas that provide the best commercial opportunity in the medical implants industry

Develop a sound go-to-market opportunity roadmap for their new product launch

Estimate the profit potential for their new medical device for the next five years

Gain 11% market share in its new product category, generating $2.8 million in savings

For an in-depth market analysis on how COVID-19 will impact the medical implants market and data-driven insights to plan your next moves,

