Tradewind Finance Delivers $5 Million Post-Shipment Finance Facility to a Chemical Industry Company Based in India

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance has provided a $5 million credit facility to a company manufacturing essential oils, flavors, and fragrances in India. The company exports to the United States and Europe and is using the facility to grow their business and expand into new markets.

The India-based manufacturer uses sustainable techniques to produce their line of flavorings and operates a lab dedicated to research and development. In order to capitalize on their R&D capabilities and build their business, they required access to additional working capital.

Since the company was asset-light and capital-intensive, local banks were reluctant to grant them post-shipment financing due to strict regulations. Hence, this prompted the need for a more flexible lender. The company was referred to Tradewind Finance, who has 20 years of experience carrying out customized services with fast results, for a financing solution that would be designed for their unique needs.

As the company's financial partner, Tradewind Finance provided flexibility and leveraged its experience of working with other asset-light businesses to create an optimal funding package that accelerated cash flow and enabled growth. Having working capital allowed the manufacturer to enter other countries and grow their business even further. The company received ongoing guidance and felt empowered as they looked to expand, knowing that Tradewind had offices with resources and business connections around the world as support.

"We are happy to assist our new client with the liquidity needed to achieve their goals. Our facility will allow the client to focus on their core business and conduct transactions on open account terms without having to worry about their working capital and risk," states Soheil Zali, Regional Commercial Director for West and South Asia.

Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA, as well as its headquarters in Germany. It combines financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products. Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

