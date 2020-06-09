Messianic Jewish Leaders Speak Out on the Tragic Death of George Floyd

Official Statement of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America and the International Alliance of Messianic Congregations and Synagogues

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America (MJAA) and the International Alliance of Messianic Congregations and Synagogues (IAMCS), on behalf of its respective constituencies, would like to express our deep sadness as we stand together in one accord with the national heartache over the tragic death of George Floyd. Our heartfelt prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Floyd, and we express our most sincere sympathies, in unity with our African American brothers and sisters who currently lament the sorrow of the centuries-old struggle against racial hatred.

As Jewish people, we know the pain of not being treated on an equal basis by others. We are well acquainted with the inhumanity and suffering that results from discrimination and persecution which, historically, has given rise to the death of so many of our people.

We stand in condemnation of the heinous act committed by those who wrongfully took Mr. Floyd's life. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously said: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." We could not more agree. The tragedy in Minneapolis has touched us all. As Dr. King well-knew, the Bible teaches us many principles of how men ought to live, but none is more fundamental nor urgent in our time than the word that Yeshua (Jesus) gave us concerning the brotherhood of mankind: "My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you." (John 15:12).

We who love America and believe it to be a nation greatly blessed by God, must nonetheless recognize how much our great soil has been stained by the sin of racism. Although America has made meaningful and important strides forward in advancing the civil rights of all, it is sometimes difficult to imagine if or how the country can ever overcome so great a sin. Yet, we have hope, as Scripture declares: "Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins." (I Peter 4:8)

We love our African American brothers and sisters and do hope and pray that Mr. Floyd's tragic and unnecessary death will, perhaps, bring people in this great country to a place of greater love and understanding.

We are all children of the same Creator. We are all sinners in need of a savior. Our heartfelt prayer is that we can come together at this moment and humbly ask Almighty God for the healing, restoration and renewal we so desperately need in America today.

"He has told you, humanity, what is good, and what the Lord is seeking from you: Only to practice justice, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God." (Micah 6:8)

Executive Committee

Messianic Jewish Alliance of America

Steering Committee

International Alliance of Messianic Congregations and Synagogues

