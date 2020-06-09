Teledyne Princeton Instruments introduces Raman spectrometer for limitation-shattering, high-sensitivity performance in NIR

New TPIR-785NIR Raman system ideal for biology, medical research and life science

TRENTON, N.J, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Princeton Instruments, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, and world-renowned manufacturer of scientific imaging and spectroscopy equipment, is pleased to introduce its new TPIR-785 Raman spectrometer (https://www.princetoninstruments.com/products/tpir-785-family/tpir-785), a fully integrated system that leverages leading-edge spectrograph and camera technologies to optimize performance in the near-infrared (NIR) region. The TPIR-785 is an ultra-high-sensitivity spectrometer for NIR Raman spectroscopic application areas such as biology, medical research and life science where NIR excitation lasers (785 nm and 830 nm) are preferred for their low fluorescence and deeper penetration depth when measuring biological tissues.



This new system utilizes an f/2 spectrograph with custom-designed lens optics to provide the highest light throughput and imaging quality in the NIR spectral range. The TPIR-785 also allows users to tailor the instrument's performance for optimal spectral resolution (up to 5 cm-1) or optimal spectral range (up to 80 - 3650 cm-1). The system includes a 785 nm Raman probe, a universal fiber adaptor, a manual adjustable slit, and a high-power and temperature-stabilized 785 nm laser.

The TPIR-785 Raman system uses a proprietary CCD that delivers unmatched NIR quantum efficiency (greater than 70% at 1000 nm). This "super-deep-depletion" sensor has a 1340 x 400 array composed of 20 µm square pixels and can be thermoelectrically cooled to -90° C for ultra-low dark current, allowing integration times from 10 µs to hours. The detector boasts spectral rates higher than 1 kHz, offers readout speeds up to 16 MHz, and employs two readout ports. A new NIR optimized eXcelon process eliminates etaloning fringes and improves quantum efficiency. The high imaging quality spectrograph paired with large format detector allows the use of large fiber bundles for improved collection efficiency or Raman imaging measurement.

"In addition to its versatility, the new system is easy to use and features push-button data collection," Dr. Peng Zou, Product Manager, notes. "The underlying technologies in TPIR-785 are already proven in cutting edge research, including cancer diagnostics, non-invasive glucose monitoring and cell cytology. We are confident that the integrated TPIR-785 system will enable more researchers to achieve further breakthroughs in these areas."

TPIR-785 Raman systems include Teledyne Princeton Instruments' renowned LightField imaging and spectroscopy software. A powerful built-in math engine to perform live data analysis with support for LabVIEW (National Instruments), MATLAB (MathWorks), and Python (PSF), LightField provides scripting for easy integration into complex experiments. Additionally, the spectrograph is designed to take full advantage of Teledyne Princeton instruments' patented IntelliCal wavelength and intensity calibration system.

For more information about Teledyne Princeton Instruments TPIR-785 Raman system visit the website (https://www.princetoninstruments.com/products/tpir-785-family/tpir-785).

Press Office Contact

Debby Flint-Baum, Teledyne Princeton Instruments

debby.flint-baum@teledyne.com (mailto:debby.flint-baum@teledyne.com)

tel: +1 978 268 0327

About Teledyne Princeton Instruments

Teledyne Princeton Instruments is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance CCD, ICCD, EMCCD, emICCD, InGaAs, and back-illuminated sCMOS cameras; high-throughput spectrographs; complete spectroscopy systems; and optics-based solutions for the scientific research, industrial imaging, and OEM communities. We take pride in partnering with our customers to solve their most challenging problems in unique, innovative ways. Teledyne Princeton Instruments is a registered ISO 9001:2015 company. For more information, visit www.princetoninstruments.com (https://www.princetoninstruments.com/).

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging (http://www.teledyneimaging.com/en/home/) forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3bb2549-febb-4ae3-8343-f331cfec5aee (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3bb2549-febb-4ae3-8343-f331cfec5aee)