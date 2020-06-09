SportsGrid Inc.: SportsGrid Network Launches on The Roku Channel

The streaming 24/7 linear video network delivers exclusive live major league sports gaming coverage providing news, odds, game match-ups and expert analysis.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / SportsGrid, Inc. announced today the launch of its 24/7 linear video gaming network on The Roku Channel, the home for free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform. SportsGrid is the content source for the millions of sports wagering fans providing real-time data, odds, statistics, and gaming intelligence with coverage of the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, College Sports, Golf, Tennis, and Soccer. The network features 18 hours of live daily original programming providing the fanatical sports enthusiast with expert analysis and interviews with the best in class sports analysts.

The SportsGrid live video original programming will be available to Roku users delivering insightful analysis with extensive team, player, pre and post-game data and statistical intelligence. SportsGrid features a team of experienced anchors and analysts providing the network's comprehensive signature programming coverage including Ferrall Coast to Coast hosted by Scott Ferrall, Game Time Decisions with Gabe Morency and In-Game Live.

"As we approach the return of live major league games and events, millions of sports fans rely on our real-time data and intelligence as they formulate their fantasy or sports gaming strategy. SportsGrid is the established authority in reporting and analyzing the real time data, odds and pre-game matchups with our commitment to live and original programming. We are the trusted source to turn to for the gaming intelligence and perspective," said Louis Maione, President and Founder of SportsGrid. "We are thrilled to be featured on the Roku platform to reach their massive audience and younger demographics."

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, the authority on gaming and fantasy, is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming providing extensive sports daily fantasy and gaming coverage of all the major sports leagues and events. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real-time delivery of player and team news, data, odds, statistics and betting intelligence across the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports wagering audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, data and analysis.?

