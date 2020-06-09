Soricimed Biopharma: Soricimed Announces Resumption of MD Anderson's Investigator-Initiated Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SOR-C13

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / JUNE 9, 2020 / Soricimed Biopharma Inc. ("Soricimed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, targeted cancer therapeutics, today announced that, following a temporary suspension related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MDACC") has resumed its investigator-initiated trial of Soricimed's lead drug candidate, SOR-C13.

In February 2020, Soricimed announced that MDACC completed the first cohort of the dose escalation phase of the trial, which focused on late-stage pancreatic cancer patients and showed that SOR-C13 is safe and well-tolerated, with no drug-related adverse events. Trial enrollment will now resume, with dosing of the second cohort proceeding at a significantly higher dose level of SOR-C13.

"We are gradually resuming clinical trial activities as more resources are becoming available and, given SOR-C13's positive safety profile, its potential to treat pancreatic cancer and the speed at which recruitment occurred since the trial began in September 2019, we selected this trial for resumption," said Dr. Siqing Fu, a member of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at MDACC and the study's Principal Investigator. "We are looking forward to gathering additional SOR-C13 safety data, followed by early efficacy data in the planned expansion cohort."

The trial is building on the results of SOR-C13 observed in Soricimed's multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with late-stage solid tumor cancer. Conventional RECIST tumor assessment will be augmented with Image Analysis Group's advanced imaging, machine learning and radiomics, which will measure tumor microenvironment characteristics to more accurately predict treatment effects.

The objectives of the dose escalation part of the Phase 1b investigator-initiated trial are to refine dosing and further explore the safety of SOR-C13. The expansion cohort will look more closely at SOR-C13's early efficacy in late-stage solid tumor cancers. To learn more about the clinical trial visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03784677

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.: Soricimed is a privately-held, science-based company focused on the development and commercialization of applications originally derived from its unique and proprietary family of peptides found in the paralytic venom of the northern short-tailed shrew. Product development is ongoing for three distinct verticals: as targeted drug candidates for the treatment of solid-tumor cancers; as an environmentally responsible pesticide for the agriculture and aquaculture sectors; and as novel active ingredients in skin-care products for the cosmetic industry. For more information visit www.soricimed.com.

About Soricimed - Oncology: Soricimed's oncology vertical focuses on targeted drug candidates for the treatment of solid-tumor cancers. Soricimed's lead drug candidate, SOR-C13, has been shown to be safe and well tolerated, with indications of efficacy in a Phase 1 human clinical trial. A follow-on Phase 1b Investigator Initiated Trial ("IIT") in late-stage cancer is currently underway. SOR-C13 has been granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, a portfolio of targeted Peptide-drug Conjugates ("PDCs") is in late pre-clinical development at this time.

