Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2020 / 12:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/06/2020) of GBP46.28m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/06/2020) of GBP30.32m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/06/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 145.4p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 142.6p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 140.50p Premium / (Discount) to (3.37)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 110.13p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 100.50p Premium to NAV (8.74)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 08/06/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 68580 EQS News ID: 1065993 End of Announcement EQS News Service

