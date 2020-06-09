Synergy Car Leasing and ODO agree Fleet Management Partnership

- ODO fleet management solution enables Synergy Car Leasing to expand their customer offering

LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ODO, part of DRIVE Software Solutions, a leading provider of fleet management technology for the leasing, broker and dealer sectors, today announced it has signed an agreement with Synergy Car Leasing, recognised as the fastest growing vehicle Leasing Broker by the Leasing Broker Federation in 2019 targeting growth in the provision of Fleet Management services to its customer base.

The agreement provides Synergy with the ability to offer an end-to-end fleet management service to complement its well-established broker business. ODO's intuitive fleet management platform delivers three key benefits to businesses:

Peace of Mind. ODO enables vehicles and drivers to remain compliant whilst also making it easy to deliver on duty of care responsibilities (Driver health / Driver safety etc) and giving confidence that any fraudulent activity is identified.

Lower Fleet Costs through functionality that prevents end of lease surprises, reduces fuel and maintenance costs whilst also reducing down-time.

A time saving driver App that empowers users to self-serve and manage vehicles efficiently with proactive prompts to identify and prioritise issues, key tasks and reporting. Drivers and those responsible for company vehicles can then concentrate on their day job whilst ODO & Synergy Car Leasing manage the fleet.

Paul Parkinson, CEO and founder of Synergy Car Leasing commented: "Our Customers efficiency and quality experience remains at the heart of all we do. Moving with the times over 14 years we recognise the right technology saves our customers time, and improving communication is key whilst continuing to offer real value for money."

"We are delighted to partner with ODO as we make the natural progression into a full-service Fleet Management offering. Having reviewed the market, ODO was a clear winner both from a functionality and ease of use perspective. It provides us and our clients with seamless, automated end-to-end fleet management solution."

Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer for ODO, said: "Synergy are a leading light in the industry and with great ambitions to deliver an amazing experience for their clients. We're delighted they chose ODO and look forward to enabling them to create new revenue streams, improve their renewal rates and find even more time to inspire their customers."

For more information, please visit www.ododrive.com and www.synergycarleasing.co.uk

About ODO

ODO is a Fleet Management application from Drive Software Solutions, a company with a long and successful history in the management of fleet and vehicle assets. ODO runs in the Oracle cloud, meaning businesses can manage their fleet and their drivers on the go, using any kind of device. ODO. Time to optimise your fleet. www.ododrive.com

ABOUT SYNERGY CAR LEASING

Synergy Car Leasing was founded in 2006 by Paul Parkinson and is now one of the leading vehicle leasing providers in the UK. In 2020 Synergy achieved the inaugural Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award, the highest accolade for best-in class customer service, following five successive years of the Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award. Synergy is the fastest growing leasing broker in its class 2019-2020, awarded by the Leasing Broker Federation, following its achievement of Overall Leasing Broker of the Year 2019-2018. A member of the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA), Synergy is committed to the highest standards of service, fair terms & transparency. Paul Parkinson serves on the BVRLA National Leasing Broker Committee to further champion industry standards. Newable Ltd, a London-based financial services, professional advice and workspace provider, acquired a majority shareholding in the business in early 2020, to further Synergy's growth plans

The Leasing Broker Federation has also awarded Synergy:

2017-2018: Best Medium Leasing Broker Award

2017-2018: Best Medium Leasing Broker Customer Service Award

2018-2019: Overall Leasing Broker of the Year

2018-2019: Best Medium Leasing Broker Award

2018-2019: Best Medium Leasing Broker Customer Service Award

2019-2020: Fastest Growing Leasing Broker (Medium)

2019-2020: Highly Commended Medium Leasing Broker

2019-2020: Highly Commended Medium Leasing Broker Customer Service Award

