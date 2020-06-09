Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Announces Results from a National Cancer Institute Evaluation of the Company's Licensed COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test

National Cancer Institute's (NCI) analysis of COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette Reported 100% Combined Sensitivity, and 97.5% Combined Specificity for the Lateral Flow Immunoassay

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company (the "Company") focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") has published data from the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, and its evaluation of the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test distributed by the Company.

A well-characterized panel of 30 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 antibody positive, and 80 SARS-CoV-2 antibody-negative samples collected prior to 2020 were tested in an independent validation study performed by the NCI. 96.7% and 100% sensitivity were estimated for IgG and IgM, respectively. 97.5% and 100% specificity were estimated for IgG and IgM, respectively. Furthermore, combined sensitivity and specificity were 100% and 97.5%, respectively.

Measure: Estimate: 95% Confidence

Interval: IgG Sensitivity 96.7% (83.3% - 99.4%) IgM Sensitivity 100.0% (88.7% - 100%) IgG Specificity 97.5% (91.3% - 99.3%) IgM Specificity 100.0% (95.4% - 100%) Combined Sensitivity 100.0% (88.7% - 100%) Combined Specificity 97.5% (91.3% - 99.3%)

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, commented, "This independently-conducted study by the National Cancer Institute further establishes the clinical validity of this rapid test in identifying patients with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2. As one of only four lateral flow SARS-CoV-2 immunoassays to receive an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA, it is important that clinicians understand the performance of the independently validated assays as they select an appropriate test for clinical use."

The COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette (Whole Blood/Serum/Plasma) is a qualitative test for the detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in whole blood, plasma (Li+-heparin, K2-EDTA and sodium citrate), and serum. The product is intended for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection.

Emergency Use Authorization of the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette was granted by the FDA on May 29, 2020 to Healgen Scientific, LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of manufacturer Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech, Limited. Aytu BioScience announced a U.S. distribution agreement to distribute the Zhejiang Orient Gene rapid test on March 10, 2020.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. The company currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The primary care portfolio includes (i) Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"), (ii) ZolpiMist™, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and (iii) Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes (i) AcipHex® Sprinkle™, a granule formulation of rabeprazole sodium, a commonly prescribed proton pump inhibitor; (ii) Cefaclor, a second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic suspension; (iii) Karbinal® ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions; and (iv) Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu recently acquired U.S. distribution rights to two COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid tests. These coronavirus tests are solid-phase immunochromatographic assays used in the rapid, qualitative and differential detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in human whole blood, serum or plasma.

Aytu recently acquired Innovus Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing, licensing and developing safe and effective consumer healthcare products designed to improve men's and women's health and vitality. Innovus commercializes over thirty-five consumer health products competing in large healthcare categories including diabetes, men's health, sexual wellness and respiratory health. The Innovus product portfolio is commercialized through direct-to-consumer marketing channels utilizing the company's proprietary Beyond Human® marketing and sales platform.

Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com and visit innovuspharma.com to learn about the company's consumer healthcare products.

Forward-Looking Statement

