WKN: A12F0M ISIN: CA80600L1094 
Frankfurt
09.06.20
08:00 Uhr
0,057 Euro
+0,001
+0,89 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.06.2020
Scandium International Mining Corp. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on June 4, 2020 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at eight and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 4, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. At the meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor.

A total of 130,750,562 or 41.84% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions
Votes ForFor %WithheldWithheld %
George F. Putnam
119,720,96991.56% 452,6000.35%
William B. Harris
119,924,36991.72% 249,2000.19%
Barry Davies
119,992,86991.77% 180,7000.14%
Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn
119,669,76991.53% 503,8000.39%
Warren K. Davis
118,486,86990.62% 1,686,7001.29%
James R. Rothwell
118,304,36990.48% 1,869,2001.43%
Peter B. Evensen
117,804,96990.10% 2,368,6001.81%
R. Christian Evensen
116,633,96989.20% 3,539,6002.71%

For further information, please contact:

Edward Dickinson, CFO
Tel: 775-233-7328

George Putnam, President and CEO
Tel: 925-208-1775
Email: info@scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/593240/Scandium-International-Mining-Corp-Announces-Voting-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
