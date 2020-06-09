Scandium International Mining Corp. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on June 4, 2020 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at eight and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 4, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. At the meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor.

A total of 130,750,562 or 41.84% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions Votes For For % Withheld Withheld % George F. Putnam 119,720,969 91.56% 452,600 0.35% William B. Harris 119,924,369 91.72% 249,200 0.19% Barry Davies 119,992,869 91.77% 180,700 0.14% Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn 119,669,769 91.53% 503,800 0.39% Warren K. Davis 118,486,869 90.62% 1,686,700 1.29% James R. Rothwell 118,304,369 90.48% 1,869,200 1.43% Peter B. Evensen 117,804,969 90.10% 2,368,600 1.81% R. Christian Evensen 116,633,969 89.20% 3,539,600 2.71%

For further information, please contact:

Edward Dickinson, CFO

Tel: 775-233-7328

George Putnam, President and CEO

Tel: 925-208-1775

Email: info@scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp

