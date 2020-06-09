RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on June 4, 2020 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at eight and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 4, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. At the meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor.
A total of 130,750,562 or 41.84% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:
Motions
|Votes For
|For %
|Withheld
|Withheld %
George F. Putnam
|119,720,969
|91.56%
|452,600
|0.35%
William B. Harris
|119,924,369
|91.72%
|249,200
|0.19%
Barry Davies
|119,992,869
|91.77%
|180,700
|0.14%
Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn
|119,669,769
|91.53%
|503,800
|0.39%
Warren K. Davis
|118,486,869
|90.62%
|1,686,700
|1.29%
James R. Rothwell
|118,304,369
|90.48%
|1,869,200
|1.43%
Peter B. Evensen
|117,804,969
|90.10%
|2,368,600
|1.81%
R. Christian Evensen
|116,633,969
|89.20%
|3,539,600
|2.71%
For further information, please contact:
Edward Dickinson, CFO
Tel: 775-233-7328
George Putnam, President and CEO
Tel: 925-208-1775
Email: info@scandiummining.com
SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/593240/Scandium-International-Mining-Corp-Announces-Voting-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting