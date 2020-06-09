Zivo Bioscience, Inc.: ZIVO Bioscience Receives Notice of Allowance for Cytokine Modulation Patent Application From US Patent Office, Commences Bioproduct Scaleup

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic and nutritional products derived from its proprietary algal cultures, announces today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent application "Compounds and Methods for Affecting Cytokines" (Application Serial No. 16/273,794). A Notice of Allowance precedes the formal issuance of a U.S. patent, which is expected shortly.

In parallel, the Company recently sourced production of its lead immunomodulator complex, first announced in December 2019, to an independent laboratory engaged in commercial scale-up via a fermenter/digestor method similar with the production of insulin or amino acids. Once produced in sufficient quantity, the samples would be validated in vivo and then offered to potential licensees, provided adequate funding is available to do so.

The newly issued patent covers the use of compounds and methods for the treatment of bovine, canine and swine infection or inflammation, including bovine mastitis, by regulation of TNF-a, lactoferrin, IFN-gamma, IL-I beta, serum amyloid-A (SAA), IL-6 and/or beta-defensin associated with infection or an immune response generally. ZIVO's proprietary composition alters the production and/or function of proteins such as cytokines and transcription factors.

The composition was originally derived from a culture of specific freshwater microorganisms, the isolation of fractions and compounds therefrom, optimization of such compounds, and methods of potentially treating or preventing inflammation and/or diseases such as bovine mastitis, bovine respiratory disease complex, transition cow syndrome, canine osteoarthritis, canine skeletal-muscular overexertion, and which may also be effective in porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus immune disorder (PRRSD).

The newly issued patent is part of a larger, comprehensive IP portfolio strategy that protects various uses and properties demonstrated by the proprietary ZIVO algal culture, derivatives and extracts thereof, and individual molecules further optimized for specific applications. In December 2019, the Company announced the elucidation of an effective immunomodulator candidate and filed a patent application. Based on additional data and observations compiled to date, the Company intends to file an additional four (4) new patent applications in the near term.

With respect to the lead immunomodulator candidate, Company has also launched an extensive validation and manufacturing development initiative during the scale-up process underway to provide potential licensees with a complete intellectual property package, including manufacturing methods, safety profile, efficacy results and extensive molecular modeling, in addition to furnishing product sample for evaluation purposes.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

