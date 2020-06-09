The deal is the fourth power purchase agreement secured by Voltalia in its homeland. French retailer Auchan will buy the electricity under a 20-year contract.From pv magazine France. After power supply deals for French retailer Boulanger, state-owned railway SNCF and financial services provider Crédit Mutuel, solar developer Voltalia has secured its fourth deal for an unsubsidized solar plant in France. The French developer will supply energy generated at two solar plants with a total generation capacity of 61 MW in the south of the nation to Auchan Retail under a 20-year power purchase agreement ...

