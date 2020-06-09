Menhaden Plc - Result of AGM

MENHADEN PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday, 9 June 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 9 June 2020, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. 55,368,780 100.00% 0 0.00% 55,368,780 2,000,000 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. 55,358,780 99.98% 10,000 0.02% 55,368,780 2,000,000 3. To approve the Company's dividend policy. 55,368,780 100.00% 0 0.00% 55,368,780 2,000,000 4. To re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director of the Company. 55,355,477 99.98% 10,000 0.02% 55,365,477 2,003,303 5. To re-elect Duncan Budge as a Director of the Company. 54,196,768 97.89% 1,168,709 2.11% 55,365,477 2,003,303 6. To re-elect Emma Howard Boyd as a Director of the Company. 55,355,477 99.98% 10,000 0.02% 55,365,477 2,003,303 7. To re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director of the Company. 55,355,477 99.98% 10,000 0.02% 55,365,477 2,003,303 8. To appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor of the Company and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 55,365,477 100.00% 0 0.00% 55,365,477 2,003,303 SPECIAL BUSINESS

# - Special Resolution 9. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital. 55,365,477 100.00% 0 0.00% 55,365,477 2,003,303 10. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital. 55,365,477 100.00% 0 0.00% 55,365,477 2,003,303 11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. 55,368,780 100.00% 0 0.00% 55,368,780 2,000,000 12. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 54,210,071 97.91% 1,158,709 2.09% 55,368,780 2,000,000 13. To authorise the Company to continue as an investment trust for a further five years. 54,195,172 97.88% 1,173,608 2.12% 55,368,780 2,000,000

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 80,000,001.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.menhaden.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

9 June 2020

