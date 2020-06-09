Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.06.2020
09.06.2020 | 14:39
Menhaden Plc - Result of AGM

Menhaden Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 9

MENHADEN PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday, 9 June 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 9 June 2020, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.55,368,780100.00%00.00%55,368,7802,000,000
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.55,358,78099.98%10,0000.02%55,368,7802,000,000
3. To approve the Company's dividend policy.55,368,780100.00%00.00%55,368,7802,000,000
4. To re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director of the Company.55,355,47799.98%10,0000.02%55,365,4772,003,303
5. To re-elect Duncan Budge as a Director of the Company.54,196,76897.89%1,168,7092.11%55,365,4772,003,303
6. To re-elect Emma Howard Boyd as a Director of the Company.55,355,47799.98%10,0000.02%55,365,4772,003,303
7. To re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director of the Company.55,355,47799.98%10,0000.02%55,365,4772,003,303
8. To appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor of the Company and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.55,365,477100.00%00.00%55,365,4772,003,303
SPECIAL BUSINESS
# - Special Resolution
9. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital.55,365,477100.00%00.00%55,365,4772,003,303
10. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital.55,365,477100.00%00.00%55,365,4772,003,303
11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.55,368,780100.00%00.00%55,368,7802,000,000
12. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.54,210,07197.91%1,158,7092.09%55,368,7802,000,000
13. To authorise the Company to continue as an investment trust for a further five years.54,195,17297.88%1,173,6082.12%55,368,7802,000,000

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 80,000,001.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.menhaden.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

9 June 2020

For further information please contact:

Katherine MansonFrostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary020 3709 8734
© 2020 PR Newswire
