Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 9
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 8 June 2020 was 3457.76p (ex income) 3479.62p (cum income) ex dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
09 June 2020
