Viratech Corp.: Medori to Unveil Unique 2020 CBD Product Line in Next Few Months

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Medori Wellness, a wholly owned subsidiary of VIRATECH CORP (OTC PINK:VIRA) Medori Wellness is a premium CBD product-focused brand producing the finest in CBD edibles and topicals. We take pride in providing people with a safe and effective means of consuming and using CBD.

Many companies don't invest in product safety or regulation in the wild, wild West of the CBD industry. However, Medori understands that our customers have these concerns. Our biomass is grown in North Carolina by family run farms and manufactured in a GMP facility that ensure we are in regulation with the 0.3% or less THC component, so there are no psychoactive cannabis compounds in our products.

Our CBD is clean and lab-tested for your safety. We utilize third-party testing to ensure that you're getting the very best CBD extract in all of your favourite Medori CBD products. A full Cannabinoid profile is conducted on each of our products thus providing our customers with a COA (Certificate of Analysis) that states the exact percentages of CBD and other Cannabinoids within each product. Knowledge is power after all!

At Medori, our mission is to improve the lifestyle and well-being of all of our customers, which is why we have worked hard with our manufacturers to create an extensive and unique product-line that will completely unveil itself before the end of 2020.

Stay tuned for the reveal of these unique products in the next few months - we will be releasing a full range of CBD products designed to enhance your lifestyle for the better.

Contact Medori Wellness:

Richelle E. Brooks

SVP of Sales & Marketing / Partner

rbrooks@medoricbd.com

www.medoricbd.com

About VIRATECH CORP., parent company:

With operations in San Diego, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Florida, Cambridge Golf is publicly traded holding company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets. The Company plans on continuing to extend and deepen its product lines to include other progressive market segments through acquisitions and organic growth of existing product lines. Cambridge Golf is publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol (VIRA). www.cambridgegolfing.com

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Henry Manayan, President/CEO

Henry@cambridgegolfing.com

SOURCE: Viratech Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593171/Medori-to-Unveil-Unique-2020-CBD-Product-Line-in-Next-Few-Months