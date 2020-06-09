Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Launching Subscription Based Law Enforcement Behavioral Training with National Tactical Officers Association

Wrap Virtual Reality Accelerates Use of Force and Bias Training

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, is pleased to work with the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) to provide in-depth training material and content for Wrap Reality's virtual reality training scenarios.

Wrap Reality is the company's new virtual reality training program that debuted during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual law enforcement trade show conference in Chicago in October 2019 and internationally during the Milipol trade show in Paris, France in November 2019.

Wrap Reality will be delivered along with BolaWrap products and accessories via a subscription model, enabling economic virtual reality training access for the smallest and largest agencies financially impacted by COVID-19 and recent riots.

"The response from both domestic and international law enforcement officers who experience our virtual reality scenarios has been extremely positive," said Tom Smith, President at Wrap Technologies. "We are excited to be able to leverage the NTOA's world-class expertise to develop an optimal virtual reality training program focusing on todays issues."

Smith added, "Protests and demonstrations around the globe are demanding rapid change. This transformation will include new tools as well as enhanced training to address the social problems highlighted by this civil unrest. BolaWrap is the only humane, remote restraint de-escalation tool that does not rely on pain compliance, and Wrap Reality with the NTOA will help bring immersive, real scenarios to life in virtual reality to accelerate learning new techniques and tools necessary for effective law enforcement."

K. Thor Eells, Executive Director of the NTOA, said, "Law enforcement has been entrusted with enormous responsibility concerning use of force. It is our duty to ensure officers receive the best training possible to assure it is used judiciously and professionally. Since its inception, the primary goal of the NTOA has been to enhance the public safety profession through training. The collaboration between the NTOA and Wrap Technologies is the perfect combination of practical experience, education and technology focused on saving lives."

David Norris, Chief Executive Officer at Wrap Technologies, added, "Upgraded training opportunities for de-escalation and appropriate use of force to law enforcement agencies is the obvious next step for agencies carrying our humane BolaWrap remote restraint device. Wrap Reality teaches new methods and approaches that ultimately enhance the response of the officer and should have a positive impact on their community interactions."

About National Tactical Officers Association

The National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the law enforcement community. The NTOA currently has more than 40,000 members from specialties that include patrol, TEMS, crisis negotiations, canine, corrections, sniper, protective operations, explosives, command, tactical dispatchers, behavioral sciences and more. These members take full advantage of the NTOA's annual training conference, interactive members-only website offerings and eagerly await the arrival of its renowned publication, The Tactical Edge. The NTOA's dedicated staff members work hand-in-hand with high-quality, real-world public safety experts to provide the best services to the NTOA members. This powerful combination contributes to the overall success of the organization through shared experiences and cutting-edge training. The mission of the National Tactical Officers Association is to enhance the performance and professional status of law enforcement personnel by providing a credible and proven training resource as well as a forum for the development of tactics and information exchange. The Association's ultimate goal is to improve public safety and domestic security through training, education and tactical excellence. The National Tactical Officers Association operates with Veritas (truth, honesty and integrity) in our relationships. For more information, please visit www.NTOA.org.

About Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES CONTACT:

Paul M. Manley

VP - Investor Relations

612-834-1804

pmanley@wraptechnologies.com

SOURCE: Wrap Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593279/Wrap-Technologies-Launching-Subscription-Based-Law-Enforcement-Behavioral-Training-with-National-Tactical-Officers-Association