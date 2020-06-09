LindaCare Appoints Donald Deyo to Executive Chairman and Head of US Operations

LEUVEN, Belgium and STAMFORD, Connecticut, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LindaCare is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald L. Deyo into the new roles of Executive Chairman of the LindaCare NV and President and CEO of the US subsidiary, LindaCare Inc. Deyo has served as Chairman of the Board for the Company since 2017.

LindaCare is a digital health company specializing in integrated remote cardiac monitoring solutions. With operations in Europe and USA, the Company facilitates better outcomes for healthcare providers and cardiac rhythm patients with software tools and services essential for their management of these chronically ill patients. The Company provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Monitoring-as-a-Service (Maas) solutions to meet the needs of health systems, hospitals and private practices throughout the markets in which they operate.

Deyo is a medtech veteran with extensive experience in development and commercialization of cardiac disease therapies. In the new roles he will guide acceleration of growth in the US and strategic expansion into areas adjacent to and leveraging the Company's flagship OnePulse remote monitoring platform. A former Medtronic executive, Deyo served in various executive roles in Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) and Neuromodulation over an extended (29 year) career. In addition to LindaCare, Deyo currently serves on the board of Nyxoah S.A. He was a board member for Sapiens Steering Brain Stimulation B.V. prior to acquisition of the company by Medtronic in 2014. Following Medtronic, Deyo served as President, CEO and board member of FemPulse, Inc and President, CEO and board member of Medallion Therapeutics, both clinical-stage companies developing overactive bladder and targeted drug delivery therapies, respectively. Deyo also founded the executive consultancy MedTech Execs, which provides strategic and operational services to medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

Commenting on the appointment, Deyo added "I have enjoyed working with the Board and our Founder and CEO, Shahram Sharif, in building our company to this point and am honored to have the opportunity to take on an expanded role in leading the company to its next level of success." Sharif added, "Don has been a great partner and mentor for me. I am looking forward to our expanded partnership and building on our vision for the tremendous potential that is LindaCare."

The solution will subsequently be extended to other chronic disease domains integrating a wide range of remote monitored medical devices.

