Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Amy Scissons To Lead The Firm's Global Marketing Efforts

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates , a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Amy Scissons has joined the firm as its new Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. She is based in New York and also serves as a member of the firm's Operating Committee.

"We are delighted to have Amy join our senior leadership team," said Clarke Murphy, CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates. "Her experience leading across multiple industries and geographies aligns perfectly with our business. She also brings an exceptional record of success in leveraging digital and traditional platforms to support business growth objectives."

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Scissons served as Chief Marketing Officer for Mercer's international region, where she led marketing operations in more than 100 cities and 41 countries for the global HR consulting firm. Her expertise includes integrated marketing strategy, demand generation, customer-centric digital/data-driven marketing and leading high-performance teams.

Scissons earned a BA in history and an MBA from McGill University. She also holds a Certificate in International Business from HEC Paris, has spoken as a guest lecturer at ESADE Business School and is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

