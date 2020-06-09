ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Delivers All-Electric Logistic Van to SnowCap Community Charities in Portland, Oregon

ADOMANI opening EV markets nationwide, while keystone California HVIP incentive program struggles

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, today announced the sale of an all-electric, zero-emission logistics van to SnowCap Community Charities in Fairview, Oregon.

SnowCap was founded in 1967 to serve local community residents in helping them meet their basic needs, and is the largest food pantry in the area. The all-electric van will be placed into operation to deliver food and collect donations to benefit residents in their service area. "As a charity organization, we're always looking at how we can reduce operational costs and put more of that money toward helping others," said Kirsten Wageman, Executive Director for SnowCap. "Purchasing the electric van helps us control our maintenance costs as well as protect the pristine environment that surrounds our community," Wageman stated.

SnowCap received funding through the Drive Change Fund from local utility Portland General Electric (PGE) for both the purchase of an electric vehicle and the required infrastructure to charge the vehicle. Initially the organization's plan was to purchase an electric conversion vehicle. However, another company was not able to deliver, and SnowCap contacted ADOMANI for a new all-electric vehicle. "The timing could not be better," said Doug Lollar, Sales Director for ADOMANI. "We have inventory due to the lack of HVIP funding availability in California and it was easy to pivot and redirect the electric van to a state that could fulfill their funding promise," Lollar continued.

A nationwide keystone program, the California HVIP program, (Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project), offers incentives for low NOx and zero-emission vehicles. "Unlike our competitors, we have inventory and customers. It is unfortunate that the California HVIP funding is tied-up with companies that can't deliver," said Jim Reynolds, CEO for ADOMANI.

"That said, we have been pivoting aggressively, and are honored to be able to sell one of our outstanding, technologically advanced, environmentally clean all-electric vans to SnowCap. They are an outstanding citizen of their community, and we are thrilled to become an enthusiastic, long-term partner to help them take care of so many people in need," Reynolds stated.

"We also applaud Portland General Electric for their visionary Drive Change Fund, which will help so many other worthy organizations like SnowCap electrify their fleets for the betterment of the Portland community. We look forward to becoming a long-term, enthusiastic partner to many more commercial, government and nonprofit customers across Portland and all of Oregon looking to electrify their fleets," Reynolds added.

The ADOMANI logistics van is a purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicle with a range of 130 miles or more. The all-electric van is perfect for last-mile food, and local deliveries. The optional barrier between the driver's cab and cargo area make it ideal to keep cargo separate from the driver and from any potential germs such as COVID-19. ADOMANI is one of few commercial electric vehicle companies that has inventory and is able to deliver them.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI's zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contacts:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning

VP Investor Relations

Telephone: (650) 533-7629

Email: kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Michael K. Menerey

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 205

Email: mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

Renmark Financial Communications, Inc.

John Boidman

CPIR: jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

Telephone: (416) 644-2020, ext. 1208 or (514) 939-3989

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593166/ADOMANIR-Delivers-All-Electric-Logistic-Van-to-SnowCap-Community-Charities-in-Portland-Oregon