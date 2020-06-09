GeoWealth Collaborates With PIMCO to Launch Fixed Income Models

PIMCO's models are now available in GeoWealth's model marketplace, building upon the strength of existing fixed income solutions

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / GeoWealth, a leading financial technology and turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), has announced the addition of a suite of PIMCO fixed income model portfolios to its next-generation turnkey asset management platform. This latest offering includes a number of model portfolios, from capital preservation to enhanced core, in both taxable and tax-aware versions.

GeoWealth coordinated with PIMCO during the creation of these portfolios, offering guidance and feedback to help form the final products. GeoWealth's model marketplace is the first to make them available to the advisor community.

"Thoughtfully expanding our model marketplace to provide best-in-class solutions to our advisory ecosystem has always been a top priority for us," said Colin Falls, president of GeoWealth. "During our collaboration with PIMCO, the goal was to create a diverse set of fixed income solutions for the evolving needs of advisors and their clients. We are excited to be the first to offer these through our turnkey platform."

GeoWealth's model marketplace features investment products from some of the industry's most trusted asset managers, including J.P. Morgan, State Street Global Advisors and Global X. Last year, GeoWealth expanded its model marketplace to include fixed income ETF models from VanEck, as well as a series of models from Fidelity Investments.

