Allied Universal(R) Helps Schools and Universities Prepare for the Upcoming Academic Year; Offering Highly Advanced Safety Protocols

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / As educational leaders continue the challenging conversation about what the new normal will look like for students across the nation, Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is helping school administrators and campus safety departments plan and prepare for students returning to school. Allied Universal's more than 7,500 campus Security Professionals safeguard nearly 700 schools/universities nationwide.

Over last several months, Allied Universal's K-12 and higher education experts have been sharing best practices, guidance and tools to help schools provide a safe and secure environment for all students and faculty. This guidance includes the following:

Support "no touch" entry into buildings, dissemination of personal protection equipment (PPE) and disinfecting supplies and social distancing requirements to keep staff, students and parents safe. Allied Universal's CARE Ambassadors are available to help ease return to school anxieties and are available to welcome, inform and educate students and parents on all aspects of the return to school initiatives.

Conduct distance temperature screening with a broad range of solutions such as handheld, fixed or semi-permanent thermal screening imaging and robotic and kiosk screening technology.

Assist with traffic control, provide improved management of drop-offs and pickups, and support ingress and egress locations around school buildings.

Help mitigate further risks with advanced technologies such as Allied Universal's HELIAUS® platform, LiveSafe®'s Mobile Safety and Security App, access control and remote video monitoring solutions.

"Institutional stakeholders are asking questions about what the 'new normal' will look like for our students, while, at the same time, our educational leaders are balancing budgets and dealing with lay-offs and staffing decisions while continuing to provide a high quality academic experience for students across the country," said Stephen R. Aborn, Director of Higher Education at Allied Universal. "We are here to support and offer a variety of solutions to keep all school campuses safe during the COVD-19 pandemic."

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided recommendations on how to keep our communities safe while resuming peer-to-peer learning. The CDC released this guidance to inform a gradual scale up of operations with the ultimate goal to decrease further spread of the virus.

"We recognize the hard work of our education leaders and support their mission of furthering learning and education to all students in a safe environment," said Mahsa Karimi, Education Manager at Allied Universal. "It is our #1 goal to provide our education partners with the safety resources and tools they need so they can focus on what they do best-to continue to teach and inspire our students."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America with more than 235,000 employees and revenues over $8.4 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

Media Contacts :

Vanessa Showalter, Allied Universal/PR Manager Phone: 714-619-9744 Email: Vanessa.Showalter@aus.com

Nancy Thompson, Vorticom Public Relations Phone: 212-532-2208 Email: nancyt@vorticom.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593145/Allied-UniversalR-Helps-Schools-and-Universities-Prepare-for-the-Upcoming-Academic-Year-Offering-Highly-Advanced-Safety-Protocols