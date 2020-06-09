Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Initiates Transition to Trading on OTC Capital Markets OTCQX Best Market

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, will file Form 25 with the Securities Exchange Commission on June 9, 2020 to initiate the transition of trading of its shares to OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQX Best Market.

Tecogen shares are expected to commence trading on OTCQX Best Market on June 19, 2020 following the voluntary delisting from NASDAQ effective June 19, 2020. Trading of Tecogen shares on NASDAQ will be suspended on June 9, 2020 and will resume trading on NASDAQ during the period June 10 through June 18, 2020 until the delisting from NASDAQ becomes effective.

Tecogen will continue to be an SEC registered company under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act and will continue to file all required annual, quarterly, and current reports with the SEC.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke, CEO

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com

SOURCE: Tecogen

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593282/Tecogen-Initiates-Transition-to-Trading-on-OTC-Capital-Markets-OTCQX-Best-Market