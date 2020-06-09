Industry 4.0 offers Sunshine Opportunities for Businesses: 3D Scanners Market Accelerates amid Widespread Application in Healthcare and Manufacturing - Future Market Insights

Proliferating across domains such as manufacturing, aerospace, military & defense, medicine, archaeology and architecture, 3D scanning has transitioned from fiction to reality, gaining traction as the time passes by.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / The advent of industry 4.0 has revolutionized work patterns. Of significant importance is the emergence of 3D-scanning, which has become highly prevalent across several industrial domains, particularly in healthcare. Ranging from practices such as three-dimensional body modelling to create prosthetics, to forming body implants and facilitating wound management, 3D-scanning is being experimented across a host of other medical operations. Similarly, manufacturing industries are leveraging the technology to inspect the quality of their output. Going by these trends, the 3D-scanners market shall register double-digit growth over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic will dampen growth prospects, particularly in automotive and manufacturing domains, attributed to a sharp decline in demand for automobiles. Since these are amongst the primary end-users of 3D-scanners, the market is likely to take a dip in the revenue pool over the short-term forecast. At the same time, leading manufacturers are optimistic that growth is anticipated to accelerate by the last quarter of 2020, when the number of cases of infections decline significantly, restoring operations and stimulating greater demand.

"Incorporation of 3D-scanners and mixed reality across healthcare spaces facilitates real-time interactive imaging, aiding medical students and professionals in their medical practice. Additionally, 3D-scanners have helped overcome lacunae in the manufacturing sector, helping offset inaccurate dimensional control procedures," says a leading analyst at FMI.

Request report sample with 330 pages to acquire in-depth market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1505

3D-Scanners Market- Key Takeaways

The global 3D-scanners market is poised to be valued at US$ 10 Bn by 2030, attributed to extensive applications across key industry verticals.

3D scanners/hardware shall hold the leading revenue share throughout the forecast period.

Portable/handheld devices to generate a positive growth trend in the 3D-scanners market, attributed to convenience and ease of usage. Robot-mounted 3D-scanners gain significant traction.

North America to continue remaining the vanguard due to an upswing in research & development expenditure in the automotive sector; Asia-Pacific to inch closer during the forecast period.

3D metrology software offers further boost to 3D-scanners market, owing to the need for acquiring precise measurements in manufacturing units.

3D-Scanners Market- Key Driving Factors

Advent of new technologies based on automation and artificial intelligence has laid down a red carpet for 3D-scanners to march towards progress.

Development of specialized applications for monitoring chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, oncology management, surgical planning and radiation treatment has facilitated increased usage of 3D-scanners.

Increasing usage in collision detection is anticipated to fuel the market for 3D-scanners in the future.

3D-Scanners Market- Key Restraints

High costs of advanced equipment such as laser scanners discourages end-users from investing in such devices as they are expensive.

Slumped production of automobile and other manufacturing industries amid COVID-19 reduced demand for 3D-Scanners market.

Anticipated Impact of the Coronavirus Outbreak

As manufacturing industries come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus outbreak, the market for 3D-scanners is bound to suffer significantly throughout its duration. Demand for automobiles has steeply fallen in the aftermath of the pandemic, as nationwide lockdowns and social distancing measures compel people to stay indoors. With less number of vehicles on the road, the incidences of road accidents and car collisions have reduced dramatically. Since 3D-scanners find widespread application in detecting collisions, its demand has fallen in this regard. This trend is expected to continue over a considerable time period, inducing sluggishness in the market.

Most manufacturers anticipate business operations to revert to normalcy by October 2020. With the incidence of the pandemic receding by then, demand is anticipated to return to normal. Additionally, several countries such as China and India have eased lockdowns, allowing for businesses to resume their operations. With production cycles gradually getting restored across end-use industries, the demand for 3D scanners will eventually gather momentum, restoring the market to its original growth trajectory.

Explore the 3D-Scanners Market report consisting of 177 illustrative figures, 36 data tables and the table of contents. You can also find a comprehensive market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1505

Competitive Landscape

The 3D scanners market comprises of the following market players: Trimble Inc., Creaform, Inc., Perceptron, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Hexagon AB, Faro Technologies, 3D Digital Corporation and Topcon Corporation. These players are engaged in distributing products via direct sales channels and leveraging system integrators, value added resellers and original equipment manufacturers to market their product offerings. Moreover, companies are also investing in research & development to develop state-of-the-art 3D scanning equipment.

More Valuable Insights on 3D Scanners Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers and unbiased analysis of the global 3D scanners market, providing historical data for the period 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for 2020-2030. To understand the opportunities in the 3D scanners market, the market is segmented on the basis of component (3D scanners/hardware, 3D scanning software, services), type (portable/handheld, desktop-based, fixed-mount, robot-mount), range (short range, medium range, long range) and end-user (automotive, aerospace & defense, civil & architecture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment, others) across six major regions. These include: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & the Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

About Electronics, Semiconductors and ICT division of FMI

The electronics, semiconductors and ICT division at Future Market Insights focuses on tracking and analyzing ever-changing dynamics of the IT and telecommunication industry. The ICT team has also executed several complex projects pertaining to the convergence of healthcare and ICT, rapid adoption of 'as-a-service' business model, growth prospects of consumer electronics market, and evolution in design and fabrication of semiconductors. To help clients from all over the globe meet their unique needs, the team offers a variety of customized market research reports and consulting services: reach out to explore how we can help.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-scanner-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/3d-scanner-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593265/Industry-40-offers-Sunshine-Opportunities-for-Businesses-3D-Scanners-Market-Accelerates-amid-Widespread-Application-in-Healthcare-and-Manufacturing--Future-Market-Insights