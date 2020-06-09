ATWEC Technologies, Inc.: ICF Industries Inc. Signs Agreement with ATWEC Technologies for Distribution of its Products

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATWT), a US-based technology company specializing in child safety has signed a distribution agreement with ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") to distribute its newly developed KX-4 advanced child safety system and its KV-X UV Sterilization System, which are safety devices that protect children when riding on school buses and vans.

ICF's President, Cesar Herrera, said, "I am pleased to market the ATWEC products, especially to our contacts in California. I have already spoken with representatives of the Los Angeles Unified School District, and they are eager to test the products in their school buses and vans. We believe the Kiddie Systems, for tracking children, and the KV-X UV Sterilization Systems for sterilizing the vehicle's environment, are a powerful combination that every school official needs to consider."

In addition to the distribution agreement, ICF has earned approximately $100,000 in fees from ATWEC for introductions and marketing services provided by its Executive Industries division and its wholly owned subsidiary, Novus Ordo Industries Inc. ICF, Executive Industries and Novus Ordo are all part of Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:HTSC).

ATWEC's Corporate Secretary, Darnell Stitts, said, "ICF's contact list made it easy for us to enter a long-term agreement with the company. We are pleased that ICF Industries recognizes the need for our newly advanced KV-4 child tracking systems to be installed on school buses and vans. We are also pleased that ICF has joined us to combat bacteria and pathogens on school buses and daycare vehicles by co-marketing our newly unveiled KV-X. Our voice prompted KV-X system is designed to sterilize and clean each bus or van vehicle using our UV lighting product. ICF management has now steered us in the right direction to thoroughly commercialize the KV-4 and KV-X systems in the 7 states where there are already mandates on child safety equipment requirements. We also want to enter non-mandated states where this security standard must be met for the safety of our children."

The KV-X system utilizes ultraviolet light to kill airborne bacteria and low-level ozone to sanitize the surface. ATWEC's philosophy is to make a healthy environment with safety as its premise.

About Here To Serve Holding Corp:

Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) operates as three entities: Novus Ordo Industries Inc., ICF Industries Inc., and Executive Industries which operates as a division of HTSC. Its website is www.heretoserve.tech.

Novus Ordo Industries Inc. is a California based licensed construction company that has been granted an exclusive sales and distribution contract from Beaver Creek Plastics Ltd. ( DBA Logix Inc.) in both Los Angeles and Riverside counties. Working with strategic partners, Novus Ordo Industries Inc. provides its clients architectural, engineering, and construction services for the custom building of residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and cannabis facilities using Logix ICF (insulated concrete forms). ?

ICF Industries Inc. is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation that supplies ICF construction material throughout North America and is marketed under the CannaBlock trade name. ICF Industries Inc. also distributes a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, environmental remediation, CBD isolate powders, hemp flower, hemp biomass, full and broad-spectrum CBD concentrates and distillates. ICF Industries Inc. also distributes technology equipment along with medical supplies from strategically designated vendors. ?

Executive Industries, a division of ICF Industries Inc., offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions. Executive Industries facilitates an identifiable plan to enhance market valuation and strategically raise the capital needed to execute complex public or private business models.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATWT):

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators 'peace of mind'. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The company recently announced their new "state of the art" KV-4 platform which uses RFID technology to ideally track children on their vehicle to and from home. The company also recently announced its KV-X product which used ultra-violet rays to sanitize a bus or van from bacteria and pathogens. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.

