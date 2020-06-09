Independent Research Firm Recognizes that MRP Prelytix Best Suits Large Enterprises

MRP, the only enterprise-class predictive ABM platform, today announced its placement as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave: ABM Platforms, Q2 2020.

Across a field of 14 vendors in the evaluation, MRP Prelytix has received a Leader position. The platform was also recognized as "differentiated" in the account selection, engagement channels, performance assessment, and product vision criteria.

According to the report, MRP "best suits large enterprises with varied solutions and marketing resource models." As well, the report notes that "MRP can support mature omnichannel ABM programs that multiple departments, business units, or partners execute through multitenant deployments of its platform and complementary managed services." Customer references praised the quality of insights they get from MRP Prelytix, and the value delivered by complementary managed services.

"MRP leads with a comprehensive range of native functionality and managed services," writes author and Forrester VP and Principal Analyst Steven Casey in the report. "Since our first evaluation of this market in 2018, MRP has added native capabilities for site personalization and sales alerts. MRP offers the most native and integrated engagement channels of any vendor in this evaluation," he continues.

"Our ABM platform is purpose-built for enterprise-class sales and marketing organizations, it delivers unmatched capabilities, maturity, and client value," said Kevin Cunningham, CEO of MRP. "MRP Prelytix simplifies the complexity of their operating environment, applying AI to connect data, insights, and best actions across eight channels, breaking apart the typical siloed approach to ABM. Forrester's evaluation is exciting to me since it further validates our commitment to these organizations, where omnichannel account-based marketing strategies deliver the highest value customer experience and client revenue impact."

MRP Prelytix is the only ABM platform designed for sales and marketing professionals that operate their programs across multiple product lines, industries, and geographies. In this sophisticated environment, we apply the world's fastest streaming analytic solution, Kx, consuming an average of 1.5 trillion data signals per month, so our clients can operate at the speed of engagement, be first to market, and first to win. Today, our AI solutions can solve more challenges faster. Our platform digests and maps data automatically, informs ABM programs when to trigger engagement, what that next best action is, content to use, and channels to use, as well as the contactability of each buyer.

About MRP

For enterprise organizations that serve multiple geographies, lines of business or industries, MRP Prelytix is the only ABM platform designed to give you control of your data, visibility into your target market and scale in the delivery of the highest impact engagement strategy. Leading B2B sales and marketing organizations choose MRP for our ability to deliver and measure revenue impact across a half-dozen online and offline channels, our global workforce with expertise across 100 countries and 20 languages and our ability to simplify connections between insight and action using the industry's first application of real-time AI and Machine Learning. Powered by Kx, Prelytix sits on top of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world. For more information visit: www.mrpfd.com

About Kx

Kx is a division of First Derivatives, a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, automotive, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com. For general inquiries, write to info@kx.com.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

