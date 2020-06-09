The Board of Directors of Alkemy S.p.A. has co-opted Vittorio Massone as Executive Director to replace the resigned Matteo de Brabant and has appointed him Vice President of the Company.

Milan, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2020) - Alkemy S.p.A., a leading company in the business model evolution of large and medium-sized companies and listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) - STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana from Dec. 17 2019, and previously on the AIM Italia (MI: ALK), announces that on Feb. 13, 2020, Matteo de Brabant has resigned from the office of non-executive director of the Company, as well as member of the Remuneration Committee, due to further professional commitments.

In consideration of the new challenges related to the growth and industrialization of the business model, the Board of Directors, with the favorable opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors, co-opted Vittorio Massone, a manager with extensive experience in transforming the business models of some of the most important companies at the domestic and international level, as new executive director of Alkemy, appointing him Vice President and giving him specific powers for business and corporate development.

Vittorio Massone graduated in Economics at the Sapienza University of Rome and earned an MBA at the Bocconi University of Milan. He boasts over 25 years of experience in strategic consultancy.

In 1994, he joined Bain & Company, a company he was a partner in since 1999 and Director since 2004, becoming a leading figure in the fields of telecommunications, media/entertainment, digital, industrial services, government, and automotive, thus having the chance to work with top-level clients.

In 2010, he moved to Johannesburg to join Bain & Company Africa, where he held the position of Managing Partner until 2018. He relaunched the company's operations in the region, brought the team up to 200 members, and helped the company to open a new office in Nigeria.

He was also Member of the Board, and then President of the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa, as well as Member of the Council of the Business Leadership South Africa. He is currently dedicated to supporting the digital transformation processes of important traditional companies and to facilitating the growth and development of the "digital native" ones.

"On behalf of all the members of Alkemy S.p.A.'s Board of Directors, I want to thank Matteo de Brabant for his contribution during the path we have taken together over the years, and I welcome Vittorio Massone," said Alessandro Mattiacci, President of the Company's Board of Directors.

