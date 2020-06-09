Bayer Animal Health will distribute and market selected products from Bioiberica's Companion Animal Health portfolio in eight countries

The selected portfolio consists of innovative nutritional solutions and dermatology products that contribute to the health of pets suffering from chronic diseases

With this partnership, Bayer Animal Health strengthens its companion animal portfolio and Bioiberica advances its international expansion strategy

Bayer Animal Health and Bioiberica Companion Animal Health have signed a strategic distribution agreement to distribute and market selected products from Bioiberica's portfolio in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Korea, starting in the first quarter of 2020. For Spain and Portugal, the two companies entered a co-marketing agreement to jointly market the products.

The selected product portfolio consists of innovative nutritional solutions and dermatology products backed by scientific evidence. This helps maintain the health of dogs and cats that suffer from chronic diseases in the areas of joint health (Condrovet Force HA), dermatology (Atopivet Spot-On and Atopivet Capsules), and internal medicine (Impromune, Calmurofel and EnteroChronic). The products that are based on high-quality ingredients, and are developed and manufactured by Bioiberica, support the physiological response of the animals to the diseases mentioned.

"At Bayer Animal Health, we are committed to advancing the health and well-being of animals. This partnership enables us to broaden our portfolio in new and attractive areas for the benefit of animals. This also strengthens our commitment as a solution provider for our business partners," commented Nikolaus Hiester, Head of Business Operations, Commercial Operations Europe at Bayer Animal Health.

'This partnership is key to Bioiberica's international expansion plan. We are combining our specialisation in development, production, and marketing of high value-added ingredients as well as our scientific, regulatory, and market knowledge, with Bayer's leadership and experience to offer new products that improve the health and quality of life of companion animals', said Alfonso Velasco, Bioiberica Companion Animal Health Director.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About Bioiberica

Bioiberica is a global Life Science company committed to improving people, animal, and plant health and well-being. It is the leading manufacturer of heparin's active pharmaceutical ingredient and the world bellwether in the research, production, and sale of other animal-derived biomolecules for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, feed, and agricultural industries. For more information, please visit the website www.bioiberica.com/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conformthem to future events or developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005524/en/

Contacts:

Dr. Birgit Kielholz

Tel. +49 214 30-51765

Birgit.kielholz@bayer.com

Alba Soler Conangla

Bioiberica Communications Director

asoler@bioiberica.com

+34 93 490 49 08

+34 682 040 776