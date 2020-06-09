AS THE ECONOMY RECOVERS & EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES INCREASE Say Allo, The Smart Dating App Announces 15 New Hires

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Since the first cases of COVID-19 hit the United States, over 42 million Americans have lost their jobs. Stay-at-home measures and business closures slowed economic activity on an unprecedented scale and forced many to explore new solutions to stay afloat. Despite the potential of an impending recession, some industries are showing significant growth as they step up to meet the new normal. The Dating Industry is one of them and Denver-based dating app Say Allo, is proof. The company just filled 15 positions across the areas of app development, data science, machine learning, marketing and public relations, with more to come.

"The pandemic has created a new reality where video has become the norm to help people stay, and feel connected", said Zackary Lewis, Founder and CEO of Say Allo. "Companies like Zoom and Say Allo that offer private video chat solutions have seen tremendous growth over the last few months. In our case, this has translated to a 350% increase in demand for our video date solution. Our recent hires underscore our commitment to provide our community of users with a safe, meaningful and transformative experience as we endeavor to evolve the dating app experience."

According to a recent Pew Research study, over 30% of American's have used online dating sites and apps. As demand for dating apps increase in a post-pandemic world, now, more than ever, safety and intelligent ways of getting to know one another from afar will be paramount to developing healthier, more authentic and successful connections.

Over the next months, Say Allo is making a significant investment to expand its private in-app video offering to stay on the cutting edge of dating industry technology. Offerings will increase interactivity and include unique gaming elements, community-building group events as well as enhanced security, facial recognition and matching tools.

Say Allo, a veteran owned business, is a smart dating app developed for people seeking compatible connections and is the first "relationship discovery" app that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) technology. Say Allo is available throughout the US and Canada for both iOS and Android devices. For more information on Say Allo, visit www.justsayallo.com

