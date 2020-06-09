Mainz (ots) - Woche 28/20
Mo., 6.7.
Bitte nochmalige Beginnzeitkorrekturen ab 23.45 Uhr beachten:
23.45 ZDF SPORTextra (VPS 23.44/Fub/HD/UT)
Bundesliga
Relegation, Rückspiel
2. Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Zusammenfassung 0.15 heute Xpress (VPS 23.45)
0.20 Das kleine Fernsehspiel (VPS 23.50)
Lucky Loser 1.50 Bares für Rares (VPS 1.20)
(vom 29.6.2020) 2.40 Bares für Rares (VPS 2.10)
(vom 30.6.2020) 3.35 Bares für Rares (VPS 3.05)
(vom 1.7.2020) 4.25 Bares für Rares (VPS 3.55)
(vom 2.7.2020) 5.15- hallo deutschland (VPS 5.00)
5.30 (Die Wiederholung "Leute heute" entfällt.)
