The accountant is expected to announce the results of its investigation into RMB1,022 million of missing solar project development rights payments early next month.The committee charged with investigating the loss of more than RMB1 billion (US$141 million) paid by Chinese solar developer Panda Green in 2017 for the right to develop PV plants which never materialized, has brought in the Beijing branch of global account KPMG. Panda Green, in an announcement to the Hong Kong stock exchange where it is listed, this afternoon said KPMG expects to present its findings on the matter on or around July ...

