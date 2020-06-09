Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report 09-Jun-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 09 June 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Posting of Notice of AGM and Annual Report Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that it has sent its annual report in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 and the notice convening the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting to shareholders, together with a Form of Proxy and a Form of Instruction. The Annual General Meeting will be held at Office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus on 01 July 2020 at 12.00 hrs BST (14.00 hrs local time). Copies of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction are available on the Company's website at www.arricano.com [1]. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 68599 EQS News ID: 1066143 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=176099c6c8fcfddbc8d112994d2d9772&application_id=1066143&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 09, 2020 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)