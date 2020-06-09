Regulatory News:

After 18 very successful years as Chief Executive of Sopra Steria UK (Paris:SOP) and Asia, John Torrie has decided to step back from operational responsibility in the UK with effect from 1 July 2020. He will move into a non-executive role of Chairman of Sopra Steria UK and Asia and will remain Deputy Chief Executive of Sopra Steria Group alongside Vincent Paris, CEO of Sopra Steria Group.

John Neilson will take over from John Torrie as CEO of Sopra Steria UK and Asia on that date. He will also join the Group Executive Committee. John has been with Sopra Steria since 2001 and has most recently held the role of Deputy Chief Executive of Sopra Steria UK and Head of Public Sector.

