Oral and Poster Presentations at AACR Virtual Meeting II 2020 June 22-24

New myeloid immune checkpoint pathway identified and characterized

Preclinical progress reported with CLEC-1 monoclonal antibody antagonists blocking the "Don't Eat Me" signal

Antibody antagonists targeting this new immune checkpoint represent a novel approach in cancer immunotherapy

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announces the presentation of the identification and characterization of a new myeloid checkpoint target, CLEC-1 (a C-type lectin receptor), and of the first monoclonal antibody antagonists of CLEC-1 identified as an innovative step in cancer immunotherapy, in both an oral(1) and a poster presentation(2) at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, to be held on June 22-24, 2020.

Tumor cells inhibit myeloid cells phagocytosis through CLEC-1. The antagonists developed by OSE block the new CLEC-1/CLEC-1L myeloid checkpoint and constitute a novel cancer immunotherapy, in particular synergistic with chemotherapy.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: "We are very pleased to share the results of our research collaboration in the field of myeloid cells and macrophages. Our teams have characterized the myeloid checkpoint CLEC-1 as a new therapeutic target in immuno-oncology and identified monoclonal antibody antagonists blocking this novel "Don't Eat Me" signal that increase both tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and antigen capture by dendritic cells. The identification of CLEC-1 and its antagonists constitute an exciting innovative step in cancer immunotherapy."

An oral presentation (1) by the Company's partner Dr. Elise Chiffoleau (Center for Research in Transplantation and Immunology, UMR INSERM 1064, Nantes University Hospital) describes the identification of CLEC-1 as a novel myeloid immune checkpoint regulating anti-tumor responses.

OSE Immunotherapeutics' poster presentation(2) features its CLEC-1 antagonist monoclonal antibodies, which have been identified as an innovative immunotherapy that releases the brakes on macrophage phagocytosis and dendritic cells and demonstrates synergistic anti-cancer effects, in particular when paired with chemotherapy.

(1) AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II oral presentation details

CLEC-1 suppress dendritic cell antigen presentation and is a novel myeloid immune checkpoint target for cancer immunotherapy.

Drouin M*, Saenz J*, Evrard B, Gauttier V, Teppaz G, Lopez-Robles MD, Louvet C, Poirier N*, Chiffoleau E*

*authors contribute equally to this work

(2) AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II poster details

CLEC-1 is a novel myeloid immune checkpoint for cancer immunotherapy controlling damaged and tumor cells phagocytosis.

Gauttier V*, Drouin M*, Saenz J, Evrard B, Mary C, Teppaz G, Desalle A, Thépenier V, Wilhelm E, Poirier N*, Chiffoleau E*

*authors contribute equally to this work

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company has several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Tedopi (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company's most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure; due to Covid-19, voluntary definitive suspension of new patient accrual in the Step-2 initially planned in the trial.

In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM, sponsor GERCOR) in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo.

BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 in advanced solid tumors

FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): positive Phase 1 results; Phase 2-ready asset in autoimmune diseases or in transplantation

OSE-127 (humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; two independent Phase 2 planned in ulcerative colitis (OSE sponsor) and in Sjögren's syndrome (Servier sponsor) to start in 2020.

BiCKI: bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) combined with new immunotherapy targets; 2nd generation of PD-(L)1 inhibitors to increase antitumor efficacity. Additional innovative research programs

CoVepiT: a prophylactic vaccine against COVID-19, developed using SARS-CoV-2 optimized neo-epitopes. First preclinical results expected start of H2 2020, possible clinical trial by year end

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, accrual of new patients in the clinical trial TEDOPaM is temporarily suspended and initiation timelines for both Phase 2 trials of OSE-127 could be impacted during the coming months.

